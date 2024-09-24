The road to WWE NXT on CW continues.

WWE runs their final WWE NXT show on the USA Network this evening from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show is The Grayson Waller Effect with Nathan Frazer & Axiom, NXT on CW Press Conference with Ethan Page, Trick Williams, Giulia, Roxanne Perez, Wes Lee, and Zachary Wentz, as well as Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Wren Sinclair for the NXT Women’s North American Championship.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is Lexis King vs. Oro Mensah, Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne, Wendy Choo & Rosemary vs. Karmen Petrovic & Brinley Reece, as well as Tank Ledger & Hank Walker vs. The O.C. duo of Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.

This should be interesting. Ahead of @TheCW launch in Chicago, get ready for a special press conference TOMORROW on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/Ti3HrXXEjn — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 23, 2024

After some harsh words and a few blindside attacks, @OroMensah_wwe and @LexisKingWWE will run it back THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/veiFkGtnRo — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) September 22, 2024