The road to WWE NXT: The Great American Bash winds down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

Advertised for the June 23 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida are the following matches and segments:

* Evolve Championship Match: Aaron Rourke (c) vs. Tristan Angels

* EK Prosper vs. Keanu Carver

* NXT Women’s Championship Contract Signing featuring Lola Vice and Kendal Grey

* Naraku signs the contract for NXT Championship match at Great American Bash

* Women’s Speed Tournament: Izzi Dame vs. Arianna Grace

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.