The road to WWE NXT: The Great American Bash wraps up tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT goes down at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 8, 2025 episode:

* Kale Dixon in action

* Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The High Ryze

* Gauntlet Match: Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project

* NXT Tag Team Titles: Hank & Tank (c) vs. The Culling

* Ava announces battle royal participants for WWE Evolution

* If Heights Wins, He’s Out Of NQCC: Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights

