The road to WWE NXT: The Great American Bash wraps up tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE NXT goes down at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup for the July 8, 2025 episode:
* Kale Dixon in action
* Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. The High Ryze
* Gauntlet Match: Ricky Saints vs. The Vanity Project
* NXT Tag Team Titles: Hank & Tank (c) vs. The Culling
* Ava announces battle royal participants for WWE Evolution
* If Heights Wins, He’s Out Of NQCC: Charlie Dempsey vs. Tavion Heights
