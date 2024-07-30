Tonight’s the night for a bash!

A Great American Bash!

Week one of WWE NXT Great American Bash goes down tonight at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour special themed show on the SyFy Network is TNA Wrestling star Joe Hendry live in concert, as well as the Ethan Page and Oro Mensah contract signing for their upcoming title tilt.

Also scheduled is Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) (c) vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles, Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT Heritage Cup, Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s title, as well as Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx & Fallon Henley vs. Lola Vice, Sol Ruca & Karmen Petrovic.

