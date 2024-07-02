The road to WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 begins winding down tonight.

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c tonight on the USA Network, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, with the “go-home” episode of Sunday’s WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 premium live event as part of WWE Money In The Bank 2024 Weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour NXT on USA prime time Tuesday night program is Jaida Parker vs. Michin in a Street Fight in the opening match, Roxanne Perez and Lola Vice will face-off, plus Wendy Choo goes one-on-one against Carlee Bright.

Also scheduled for the show this evening is the New Catch Republic duo of Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, the Gallus team of Joe Coffey & Wolfgang vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe, as well as the contract signing for the WWE NXT World Championship match at WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 featuring Trick Williams, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page and Je’Von Evans.

