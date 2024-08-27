The road to WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 begins winding down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns this evening at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida, with the “go-home show” for the WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 premium live event scheduled for this coming Sunday night.

On tap for tonight’s two-hour NXT on USA show is Je’Von Evans vs. Joe Coffey, Izzi Dame vs. Karmen Petrovic, No Quarter Catch Crew vs. The Family, Fatal Influence vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson, a Joe Hendry Concert, plus Wes Lee and Zachary Wentz will go face-to-face.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.