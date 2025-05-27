WWE NXT returns tonight with the fallout from WWE NXT Battleground 2025.

The weekly two-hour WWE NXT show airs live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 27, 2025 episode:

* Jasper Troy in-ring debut

* Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker

* Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights

* TNA World Champion Trick Williams to appear

* NXT Women’s Title: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne

* NXT North American Title: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.