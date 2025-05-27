WWE NXT returns tonight with the fallout from WWE NXT Battleground 2025.
The weekly two-hour WWE NXT show airs live tonight at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the May 27, 2025 episode:
* Jasper Troy in-ring debut
* Tatum Paxley vs. Jaida Parker
* Mike Santana vs. Tavion Heights
* TNA World Champion Trick Williams to appear
* NXT Women’s Title: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Jacy Jayne
* NXT North American Title: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Ethan Page
