The fallout from WWE NXT goes down tonight in “The Sunshine State!”
WWE returns to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight with the post-WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 25, 2025 episode:
* Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan
* Blindfold Match: Lexis King vs. Myles Borne
* Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Wren Sinclair & TBA
* Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Sol Ruca, Lola Vice & ZARIA
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.
#WWENXT brings the star power EVERY WEEK! 🌟👊
Watch an all-new episode THIS TUESDAY at 8/7c on The CW! Presented by @progressive pic.twitter.com/zOeX1DM9rU
— The CW Sports (@TheCW_Sports) August 25, 2025