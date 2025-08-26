The fallout from WWE NXT goes down tonight in “The Sunshine State!”

WWE returns to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida tonight with the post-WWE NXT Heatwave 2025 episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the August 25, 2025 episode:

* Blake Monroe vs. Kelani Jordan

* Blindfold Match: Lexis King vs. Myles Borne

* Izzi Dame & Tatum Paxley vs. Wren Sinclair & TBA

* Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Jazmyn Nyx vs. Sol Ruca, Lola Vice & ZARIA

