The fallout from WWE NXT Heatwave 2024 goes down tonight.

WWE NXT returns at 8/7c on the USA Network this evening with the post-Heatwave episode of the weekly two-hour prime time Tuesday night program.

On tap for this week’s show at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida is Wes Lee addressing his future, Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Lexis King in a Heritage Cup Match, as well as Karmen Petrovic vs. Arianna Grace.

Also scheduled is the first appearance by Ethan Page as NXT Champion, a tease for Joe Hendry, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson vs. OTM, Gallus vs. Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe, as well as Sol Ruca vs. Fallon Henley.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.