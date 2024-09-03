The fallout from WWE NXT No Mercy 2024 goes down tonight.

WWE NXT returns from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

On tap for tonight’s show, which premieres live at 8/7c on the USA Network, are the following matches:

* Oro Mensah vs. Lexis King

* Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

* Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. The Rascalz vs. Gallus (NXT Tag-Team Title Eliminator)

