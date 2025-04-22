WWE returns tonight with the fallout from NXT Stand & Deliver 2025.

The post-Stand & Deliver 2025 episode of NXT on The CW Network takes place tonight from the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Heading into the April 22 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time NXT on CW program is Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Tatum Paxley & Gigi Dolin for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.