The fallout from WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025 goes down tonight.

WWE NXT returns live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the February 18, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program:

* Ricky Starks’ NXT Contract Signing

* Jordynne Grace to appear

* Shawn Spears vs. Stacks

* Zaria & Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Jaida Parker (NXT Women’s North American Title No. 1 Contender)

