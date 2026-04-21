Week two of NXT Revenge goes down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT is live this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Advertised for the Monday, April 21, 2026 show:

* Sol Ruca vs. Zaria (Last Woman Standing)

* Tatum Paxley vs. Blake Monroe (NXT Women’s North American Championship Casket Match)

* Myles Borne vs. Dion Lennox (NXT North American Championship)

* Keanu Carver vs. Joe Hendry

* Lexis King vs. EK Prosper (WWE Speed Championship)

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.