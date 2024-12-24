WWE NXT returns tonight.

The Christmas Eve taped episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network goes down this evening at 8/7c.

Featured below is the advertised lineup for the December 24 episode:

* Santa Claus appears

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade

* NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Charlie Dempsey (c) vs. Lexis King

* Christmas Chaos 4-Way To Determine #1 Contenders for NXT Tag Team Championship: No Quarter Catch Crew (Myles Borne & Tavion Heights) vs. Hank And Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. The D’Angelo Family (Channing Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino)

