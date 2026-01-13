WWE NXT is back tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

This week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, January 13, 2026 episode of the weekly two hour primetime program are the following matches and segments:

* No Disqualification Match: Joe Hendry vs. Dion Lennox

* WWE Men’s Speed Championship Match: Jasper Troy vs. Tavion Heights

* TNA International Championship Match: Stacks vs. Shiloh Hill

* Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan

* Ava makes announcement about the future of the NXT Championship

