WWE NXT is back tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

This week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, January 20, 2026 episode of the weekly two hour primetime program are the following matches and segments:

* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Elio LeFleur

* Qualifying Match for NXT Championship Ladder Match: Josh Briggs vs. Shiloh Hill

* Qualifying Match for NXT Championship Ladder Match: Sean Legacy vs. Eli Knight

* #1 Contenders Match for TNA Knockouts World * * Tag Team Titles: Zaruca vs. Wren-QCC vs. Fatal Influence

