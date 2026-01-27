WWE NXT is back tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

This week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, January 27, 2026 episode of the weekly two hour primetime program are the following matches and segments:

* NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers: Dion Lennox vs. Myles Borne

* NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers: Keanu Carver vs. Andre Chase

* NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers: Joe Hendry vs. Jackson Drake

* NXT Tag Team Championship: DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) (c) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

