WWE NXT is back tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
This week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Advertised for the Tuesday, January 27, 2026 episode of the weekly two hour primetime program are the following matches and segments:
- * NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers: Dion Lennox vs. Myles Borne
* NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers: Keanu Carver vs. Andre Chase
* NXT Championship Ladder Match Qualifiers: Joe Hendry vs. Jackson Drake
* NXT Tag Team Championship: DarkState (Osiris Griffin & Saquon Shugars) (c) vs. OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)
Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.