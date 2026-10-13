WWE NXT is back tonight.
WWE NXT is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., airing at 8/7c on The CW Network.
Advertised for the Tuesday, October 13, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Myles Borne vs. Tony D’Angelo
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match: Vanity Project vs. Mini Vikingo & Chazz ‘Starboy’ Hall
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match: Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno vs. Fraxiom
* Saquon Shugars vs. Tristan Angels
* Robert Stone addresses Wren Sinclair’s #1 contenders win
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.