WWE NXT is back tonight.

WWE NXT is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., airing at 8/7c on The CW Network.

Advertised for the Tuesday, October 13, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* NXT Championship #1 Contenders Match: Myles Borne vs. Tony D’Angelo

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match: Vanity Project vs. Mini Vikingo & Chazz ‘Starboy’ Hall

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Match: Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno vs. Fraxiom

* Saquon Shugars vs. Tristan Angels

* Robert Stone addresses Wren Sinclair’s #1 contenders win

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.