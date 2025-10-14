The road to WWE NXT Halloween Havoc continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE returns with this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network live tonight at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Advertised for the October 14, 2025 installment of the weekly two-hour prime time NXT on CW program are the following matches:
* Battle Royal for shot at NXT Women’s Title
* Blake Monroe vs. Zaria
* Matt Cardona vs. Josh Briggs
* AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Lexis King
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT results coverage.