The road to WWE NXT Halloween Havoc continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE returns with this week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network live tonight at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the October 14, 2025 installment of the weekly two-hour prime time NXT on CW program are the following matches:

* Battle Royal for shot at NXT Women’s Title

* Blake Monroe vs. Zaria

* Matt Cardona vs. Josh Briggs

* AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Lexis King

