WWE NXT is back tonight.

WWE NXT is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., airing at 8/7c on The CW Network.

Advertised for the Tuesday, October 20, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox

* Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor) (w/ Myka Lockwood) vs. E.K. Prosper, Mini Vikingo & Chazz ‘Starboy’ Hall

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: The Wagner Brothers (Galeno & El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.) vs. BirthRight (Lexis King & Charlie Dempsey)

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger)

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.