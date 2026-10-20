WWE NXT is back tonight.
WWE NXT is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., airing at 8/7c on The CW Network.
Advertised for the Tuesday, October 20, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:
- * Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox
* Vanity Project (Jackson Drake, Ricky Smokes & Brad Baylor) (w/ Myka Lockwood) vs. E.K. Prosper, Mini Vikingo & Chazz ‘Starboy’ Hall
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: The Wagner Brothers (Galeno & El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.) vs. BirthRight (Lexis King & Charlie Dempsey)
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Creed Brothers (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed) vs. Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger)
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.