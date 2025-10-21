WWE is back tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT is live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the October 21, 2025 episode of the show:

* Speed Tournament Match: Sean Legacy vs. Axiom

* Speed Tournament Match: Jasper Troy vs. Zachary Wentz

* Contract Signing for NXT Championship at Halloween Havoc between Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams

* TNA X-Division Championship: Leon Slater (c) vs. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo

* Tag Team Match: OTM (Bronco Nima and Lucien Price) vs. Hank and Tank

