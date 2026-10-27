WWE is back tonight.

WWE NXT is scheduled to take place this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, airing at 8/7c on The CW.

Advertised for the Tuesday, October 27, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) vs. Noam Dar & Romeo Moreno

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Hank and Tank (Hank Walker & Tank Ledger) vs. The Wagner Brothers (Galeno & El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.)

* NXT North American Championship: Jackson Drake (c) vs. E.K. Prosper

* Lizzy Rain vs. Chantel Monroe

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.