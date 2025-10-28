The fallout from NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 goes down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE returns with this week’s episode of NXT on The CW Network tonight at 8/7c, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the October 28, 2025 episode:

* Tavion Heights vs. Myles Borne

* Men’s Speed Tournament finals: Jasper Troy vs. Axiom

* TNA Knockouts Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace

* WWE Evolve Women’s Championship: Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lash Legend

