The fallout from NXT Halloween Havoc 2025 goes down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE returns with this week’s episode of NXT on The CW Network tonight at 8/7c, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below is the advertised lineup heading into the October 28, 2025 episode:
* Tavion Heights vs. Myles Borne
* Men’s Speed Tournament finals: Jasper Troy vs. Axiom
* TNA Knockouts Championship: Kelani Jordan (c) vs. Jordynne Grace
* WWE Evolve Women’s Championship: Kendal Grey (c) vs. Lash Legend
