WWE NXT is back tonight.
WWE NXT is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., airing at 8/7c on The CW Network.
Advertised for the Tuesday, October 6, 2026 show are the following matches:
- * Battle Royal to determine Kelani Jordan’s opponent at NXT Halloween Havoc: Arianna Grace, Layla Diggs, Indi Hartwell, Xia Brookside, M by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, Ivy Nile, Kiana James, Lady Shani, Adelicious, Lizzy Rain, Thea Hail, Skylar Raye, Zaria, Izzi Dame, Kali Armstrong, Reina Volcan, Nikkita Lyons, Chantel Monroe, La Catalina
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Tokyo Bad Boys vs. Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux
* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Shido Ash & Viktor Zanov vs. Hank & Tank
* Shiloh Hill vs. NARAKU
* Zilla Fatu vs. Lexis King
Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.