WWE NXT is back tonight.

WWE NXT is scheduled to take place this evening, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL., airing at 8/7c on The CW Network.

Advertised for the Tuesday, October 6, 2026 show are the following matches:

* Battle Royal to determine Kelani Jordan’s opponent at NXT Halloween Havoc: Arianna Grace, Layla Diggs, Indi Hartwell, Xia Brookside, M by Elegance, Heather by Elegance, Ivy Nile, Kiana James, Lady Shani, Adelicious, Lizzy Rain, Thea Hail, Skylar Raye, Zaria, Izzi Dame, Kali Armstrong, Reina Volcan, Nikkita Lyons, Chantel Monroe, La Catalina

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Tokyo Bad Boys vs. Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux

* Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic: Shido Ash & Viktor Zanov vs. Hank & Tank

* Shiloh Hill vs. NARAKU

* Zilla Fatu vs. Lexis King

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.