WWE is back tonight!

WWE NXT is scheduled to take place this evening from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, November 10, 2026 show are the following matches:

* NXT Tag Team Title Match: Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno

* Wren Sinclair vs. Izzi Dame

* EK Prosper vs. Kam Hendrix

* Lizzy Rain vs. Chantel Monroe

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE NXT Results coverage.