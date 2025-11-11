The road to WWE NXT Deadline continues tonight in “The Sunshine State!”

WWE NXT returns this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, November 11, 2025 episode of the weekly NXT on CW prime time program are the following matches and segments:

* Blake Monroe Interview Segment

* Tavion Heights vs. Josh Briggs

* Tatum Paxley and The Culling to appear

* WWE Speed Championship: El Grande Americano (c) vs. Jasper Troy

* WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament: Skylar Raye vs. Fallon Henley

* NXT Championship: Ricky Saints (c) vs. Trick Williams (Last Man Standing)

