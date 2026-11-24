WWE is back tonight.

WWE NXT goes down this evening at 8/7c on The CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, November 24, 2026 show are the following matches and appearances:

* Noam Dar, Romeo Moreno, Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Vanity Project (Myka Lockwood, Jackson Drake, Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)

* No. 1 Contender Match: Mason Rook vs. Shiloh Hill (Stipulation: Winner faces Grayson Waller for the NXT Title at TLC PLE)

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: ZARIA (c) vs. Izzi Dame

* John Cena to make final NXT announcements for John Cena Classic

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this evening for live WWE NXT Results coverage.