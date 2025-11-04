The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT is live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the November 4, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time NXT on CW Tuesday night program are the following matches:

* Je’Von Evans vs Saquon Shugars

* NXT Women’s Speed Title Tournament Begins

* Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid vs Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame & Lola Vice

