The road to WWE NXT Deadline 2025 continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE NXT is live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Advertised for the November 4, 2025 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time NXT on CW Tuesday night program are the following matches:
* Je’Von Evans vs Saquon Shugars
* NXT Women’s Speed Title Tournament Begins
* Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid vs Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame & Lola Vice
Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.
.@WWEJeVonEvans battles DarkState's @SaquonOffWwe THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8e/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/I4vT8VETK1
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 2, 2025
After a brutal attack, @TatumPaxley, @izzi_wwe, and @lolavicewwe will take on Fatal Influence NEXT WEEK in a Six-Woman Tag Team Match!
📺 8e/7c on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/u5lxig2Fyv
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 1, 2025
The Women's Speed Tournament begins NEXT WEEK on #WWENXT!
📺 8ET/7CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/T3u65nkzqY
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 31, 2025