WWE NXT returns tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

The weekly two-hour primetime program airs live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, December 16, 2025 episode of the show are the following matches:

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Blake Monroe (c) vs. Thea Hail

* #1 Contenders Fatal Four-Way Match for NXT Championship: Dion Lennox vs. Joe Hendry vs. Leon Slater vs. Myles Borne

* Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair vs. Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. “OTM” Lucien Price and Bronco Nima

