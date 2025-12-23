WWE NXT returns tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

The weekly two-hour primetime program airs a new episode, a taped show this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, December 23, 2025 episode of the show are the following matches:

* Speed Title Number One Contenders Tournament: Tavion Heights vs. Eli Knight

* Speed Title Number One Contenders Tournament: Andre Chase vs. Lexis King

* WWE Women’s United States Championship: Chelsea Green (c) (w/ Alba Fyre) vs. Sol Ruca (w/ ZARIA)

* Stacks & Arianna Grace vs. Shiloh Hill & Skylar Raye

* Lola Vice vs. Izzi Dame (w/ Shawn Spears)

For those who don’t feel like waiting, you can check out complete WWE NXT Spoilers For December 23, 2025 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

