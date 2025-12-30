WWE NXT is back tonight!

The final episode of WWE NXT of 2025 airs this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the December 30 episode of NXT on CW are the following matches:

* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Moose

* Je’Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints

* Jacy Jayne (w/ Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) vs. Wren Sinclair (w/ Kendal Grey)

* Joe Hendry concert

* Year End Award winners reveal

* #1 Contender’s Match For WWE Men’s Speed Title Shot: Lexis King vs. Tavion Heights

