WWE NXT is back tonight!
The final episode of WWE NXT of 2025 airs this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Advertised for the December 30 episode of NXT on CW are the following matches:
* NXT North American Championship: Ethan Page (c) vs. Moose
* Je’Von Evans vs. Ricky Saints
* Jacy Jayne (w/ Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid) vs. Wren Sinclair (w/ Kendal Grey)
* Joe Hendry concert
* Year End Award winners reveal
* #1 Contender’s Match For WWE Men’s Speed Title Shot: Lexis King vs. Tavion Heights
