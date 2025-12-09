The fallout from WWE NXT Deadline goes down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, December 9, 2025 episode of the weekly two hour primetime program are the following matches:

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: Blake Monroe vs. TBA

* Shiloh Hill debut

* Kelani Jordan vs. Jordynne Grace

* Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) return

