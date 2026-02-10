WWE NXT is back tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

This week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, February 10, 2026 episode of the weekly two hour primetime program are the following matches and segments:

* Jaida Parker vs. Blake Monroe

* ZaRuca vs. WrenQCC

* Speed Tournament Semi Finals: Josh Briggs vs. Eli Knight

* Hank Walker and Tank Ledger vs. Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.