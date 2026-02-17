WWE NXT is live tonight from “The Sunshine State.”

This week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, February 17, 2026 episode of the weekly two hour primetime program are the following matches and segments:

* Lola Vice vs Kelani Jordan

* Hank & Tank vs OTM vs The Vanity Project vs The Culling – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders match

* Elio LeFleur vs Eli Knight – WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contenders match

* Ethan Page (c) vs Shiloh Hill – NXT North American Championship match

* Tony D’Angelo vs Cutler James

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT results coverage.