This week’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network airs live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Advertised for the Tuesday, February 17, 2026 episode of the weekly two hour primetime program are the following matches and segments:
- * Lola Vice vs Kelani Jordan
* Hank & Tank vs OTM vs The Vanity Project vs The Culling – NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders match
* Elio LeFleur vs Eli Knight – WWE Men’s Speed Championship #1 Contenders match
* Ethan Page (c) vs Shiloh Hill – NXT North American Championship match
* Tony D’Angelo vs Cutler James
