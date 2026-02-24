The road to NXT Vengeance Day continues tonight in “The Sunshine State.”
WWE NXT is live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
Advertised for the Tuesday, February 24, 2026 episode of WWE NXT are the following matches and segments:
- * NXT Women’s Championship Match: Jacy Jayne vs. Sol Ruca
* NXT Tag Team Championship Match: DarkState vs. Swipe Right.
* NXT North American Championship Match: Ethan Page vs. Myles Borne.
* WWE Speed Championship Match: Jasper Troy vs. Elio LeFleur vs. Eli Knight.
* WWE Women’s Speed Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Match: Blake Monroe vs. Thea Hail
