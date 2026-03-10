WWE NXT returns tonight.

WWE NXT is live this evening at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center from Orlando, FL.

Advertised for the Monday, March 10, 2026 episode are the following matches:

* Lainey Reid vs. Sol Ruca

* Tavion Heights and Charlie Dempsey vs. Lexis King and Uriah Connors

* Jasper Troy vs. Eli Knight vs. Sean Legacy

* WWE Women’s Speed Championship Number One Contender’s Tournament Final: Thea Hail vs. Wren Sinclair

* Myles Borne & Joe Hendry vs. Ricky Saints & Ethan Page

