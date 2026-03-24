The road to NXT Stand & Deliver continues tonight.

WWE NXT airs at 8/7c on the CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Advertised for the Tuesday, March 24, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

* Gauntlet Eliminator North American Title #1 Contenders Match: Jackson Drake vs. Dion Lennox vs. Shiloh Hill vs. More Competitors TBA.

* NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Tournament Match: Eli Knight & Elio LeFluer vs. The Culling.

* Ricky Saints vs. Tony D’Angelo.

* Thea Hail vs. Kelani Jordan.

* Lainey Reid & Fallon Henley vs. Wren Sinclair & Kendal Grey.

* Sol Ruca and Zaria meet face-to-face.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.