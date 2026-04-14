WWE NXT is back tonight.

This week’s WWE NXT airs at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, April 14, 2026 episode:

* NXT Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Ethan Page

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Lola Vice vs. Jacy Jayne

* WWE Men’s Speed Championship Tournament Match: EK Prosper vs. Dorian Van Dux

* Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan

* Joe Hendry in concert

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.