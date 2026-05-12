WWE NXT returns tonight.
WWE NXT is live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from Orlando, Florida.
Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/12 program are the following:
- * Noam Dar vs. Jackson Drake
* Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan
* Naraku debuts
* Zaria and Nikkita Lyons vs. Tatum Paxley and Lizzy Rain
* Birthright (Lexis King, Stacks, and Uriah Connors) vs. EK Prosper, Sean Legacy, and Tate Wilder
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.
THIS is going to be good…@LizzyRain_wwe and @TatumPaxley clash with @nikkita_wwe and @ZariaWWE_ TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
📺 8 ET/7 CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/5EpYidPnKI
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 11, 2026