WWE NXT returns tonight.

WWE NXT is live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from Orlando, Florida.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/12 program are the following:

* Noam Dar vs. Jackson Drake

* Kendal Grey vs. Kelani Jordan

* Naraku debuts

* Zaria and Nikkita Lyons vs. Tatum Paxley and Lizzy Rain

* Birthright (Lexis King, Stacks, and Uriah Connors) vs. EK Prosper, Sean Legacy, and Tate Wilder

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.