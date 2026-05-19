WWE NXT is back tonight.
This week’s episode of WWE NXT is back this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/19 program are the following:
- * Tatum Paxley vs. Lizzy Rain for the NXT Women’s North American Championship
* Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars for the NXT Tag Team Titles
* NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne vs. Mason Rook and Kam Hendrix
* Keanu Carver vs. Tate Wilder
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.
.@TatumPaxley will defend the #WWENXT Women's North American Championship THIS TUESDAY against The Maiden of Metal, @LizzyRain_wwe!
📺 8 ET/7 CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/sMbalrpnwf
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 17, 2026