WWE NXT is back tonight.

This week’s episode of WWE NXT is back this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network, live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/19 program are the following:

* Tatum Paxley vs. Lizzy Rain for the NXT Women’s North American Championship

* Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes vs. Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars for the NXT Tag Team Titles

* NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and NXT North American Champion Myles Borne vs. Mason Rook and Kam Hendrix

* Keanu Carver vs. Tate Wilder

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.