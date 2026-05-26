WWE NXT is back tonight.
The Tuesday, May 26, 2026 episode of WWE NXT goes down this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
Officially announced matches advertised for the 5/26 show include the following:
- * NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice (c) vs. Izzi Dame (w/ Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)
* WWE Men’s Speed Tournament Match: Sean Legacy vs. Dorian Van Dux
* WWE Men’s Speed Tournament Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Romero Moreno
* Jaida Parker vs. Layla Diggs
* The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) vs. O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)
* Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair (w/ Kendal Grey)
* Charlie Dempsey vs. Shiloh Hill
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.