WWE NXT is back tonight.

The Tuesday, May 26, 2026 episode of WWE NXT goes down this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Officially announced matches advertised for the 5/26 show include the following:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Lola Vice (c) vs. Izzi Dame (w/ Shawn Spears & Niko Vance)

* WWE Men’s Speed Tournament Match: Sean Legacy vs. Dorian Van Dux

* WWE Men’s Speed Tournament Match: Nathan Frazer vs. Romero Moreno

* Jaida Parker vs. Layla Diggs

* The Culling (Shawn Spears & Niko Vance) vs. O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price)

* Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair (w/ Kendal Grey)

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Shiloh Hill

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.