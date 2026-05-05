WWE NXT is back tonight.

The latest chapter of WWE NXT is live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/5 NXT on CW include the following:

* Zaria makes an appearance

* Lola Vince and Mr Iguana vs Izzi Dame and Niko Vance

* Jaida Parker vs Kali Armstrong

* Jasper Troy vs Jackson Drake

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.