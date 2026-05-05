WWE NXT is back tonight.
The latest chapter of WWE NXT is live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Officially announced matches and segments for the 5/5 NXT on CW include the following:
- * Zaria makes an appearance
* Lola Vince and Mr Iguana vs Izzi Dame and Niko Vance
* Jaida Parker vs Kali Armstrong
* Jasper Troy vs Jackson Drake
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results coverage.
The next chapter of #WWENXT happens in Orlando.@ZariaWWE_ appears.@lolavicewwe & @MrIguana vs. @izzi_wwe & @NikoVanceWWE @Jaida_Parkerwwe vs. @Kali_wwe.@jaspertroywwe vs. @JacksonDrake03
Don’t just watch. Be there!
LIVE next Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center. @TheCW pic.twitter.com/qq768SnJXn
— Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) May 2, 2026