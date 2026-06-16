The road to WWE NXT: The Great American Bash continues tonight.

WWE NXT is live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Officially announced matches and segments for the 6/16 include are the following:

* Jaida Parker vs. Nattie

* NXT North American Championship Number One Contender: Tavion Heights vs. Jackson Drake

WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament: Layla Diggs vs. Arianna Grace

WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament: Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail

Tony D’Angelo and Naraku will meet face to face

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.