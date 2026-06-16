The road to WWE NXT: The Great American Bash continues tonight.
WWE NXT is live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.
Officially announced matches and segments for the 6/16 include are the following:
- * Jaida Parker vs. Nattie
* NXT North American Championship Number One Contender: Tavion Heights vs. Jackson Drake
WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament: Layla Diggs vs. Arianna Grace
WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament: Izzi Dame vs. Thea Hail
Tony D’Angelo and Naraku will meet face to face
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.