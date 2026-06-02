WWE NXT is back tonight.

The Tuesday, June 2, 2026 episode of WWE NXT goes down this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Officially announced matches and segments advertised for the 6/2 show include the following:

* NXT Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix

* Jackson Drake vs. Tate Wilder

* Speed Championship Match: Lexis Kingvs. Romeo Moreno

* Zaria vs. Lizzy Rain

* Myles Borne and Tavion Heights vs. two members of DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James)

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.

Titles are on the line TOMORROW on #WWENXT! 💪 @TonyDangeloWWE vs. @wwekamhendrix – NXT Championship Match ⏰ @LexisKingWWE vs. Romeo Moreno – Speed Championship Match 📺 8 ET/7 CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/gkTFejg4cO — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 1, 2026