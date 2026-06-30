The fallout from WWE NXT: The Great American Bash goes down tonight in “The Sunshine State.”

WWE NXT returns this evening at 8/7c on The CW from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the June 30, 2026 episode of the weekly two hour NXT on CW program are the following matches and segments:

* Mason Rook vs. Jackson Drake (w/ Myka Lockwood, Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes)

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Vanity Project (Brady Baylor & Ricky Smokes) (c) (w/ Myka Lockwood & Jackson Drake) vs. Galeno & El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr.

* Jaida Parker vs. Karmen Petrovic (w/ Nattie & Nikkita Lyons)

* AAA Latin American Championship: El Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. E.K. Prosper

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.