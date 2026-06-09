WWE NXT is back tonight.

The Tuesday, June 9, 2026 episode of WWE NXT goes down this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Officially announced matches and segments advertised for the 6/9 show include the following:

* Women’s North American Championship: Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Zaria

* Number One Contendership for NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair

* Mr. NXT Pageant between Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels

* Number One Contendership for Men’s NXT Championship: Mason Rook vs. Naraku

* Tag Team Match: Fraxiom vs. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.