WWE NXT is back tonight.
The Tuesday, June 9, 2026 episode of WWE NXT goes down this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.
Officially announced matches and segments advertised for the 6/9 show include the following:
- * Women’s North American Championship: Tatum Paxley (c) vs. Zaria
* Number One Contendership for NXT Women’s Championship: Kelani Jordan vs. Wren Sinclair
* Mr. NXT Pageant between Shiloh Hill and Tristan Angels
* Number One Contendership for Men’s NXT Championship: Mason Rook vs. Naraku
* Tag Team Match: Fraxiom vs. Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.