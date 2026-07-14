WWE NXT is back tonight.

The July 14, 2026 episode of WWE NXT airs live tonight at 8/7c from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the 7/14 show are the following matches:

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Vanity Project (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes) (c) (w/ Jackson Drake & Myka Lockwood) vs. Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux

* NARAKU vs. Tate Wilder

* NXT Women’s North American Championship: ZARIA (c) vs. TBA

* #1 Contenders Match for NXT Women’s Title shot — Triple Threat: Lola Vice vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Kali Armstrong

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE NXT Results coverage.