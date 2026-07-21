WWE NXT is back tonight.

Scheduled to premiere live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network, WWE NXT emanates from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, July 21, 2026 episode of the weekly NXT on CW program are the following matches:

* DarkState (Cutler James, Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin) vs. Saquon Shugars, Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar

* Keanu Carver vs. Hank Walker (w/ Tank Ledger)

* NXT Championship — Street Fight: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. NARAKU

* Reina Volcan vs. Skylar Raye

* Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance

* Nattie (w/ Karmen Petrovic & Nikitta Lyons) vs. Jaida Parker

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE NXT Results.