WWE NXT is live tonight.

Scheduled to premiere live this evening on The CW Network is the latest weekly episode of WWE NXT from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the Tuesday, July 28, 2026 episode are the following matches and segments:

O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. BirthRight (Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo & Uriah Connors) (w/ Arianna Grace, Charlie Dempsey & Lexis King)

NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne (c) vs. Kam Hendrix

Shiloh Hill vs. Tristan Angels

Lizzy Rain vs. Izzi Dame (w/ Niko Vance)

Cruz Santana (Mike Santana) to speak

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for complete WWE NXT Results.