WWE NXT is back tonight.

The Tuesday, July 7, 2026 episode of WWE NXT airs live this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised matches and segments for the 7/7 NXT on CW show include the following:

* Four-Way Tag Team Match (Winners challenge for NXT Tag Titles): O.T.M. (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. DarkState (Cutler James & Osiris Griffin) vs. BirthRight (Uriah Connors & Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo) vs. Sean Legacy & Dorian Van Dux

* Fatal 4-Way Match (Winner challenges for NXT Women’s North American Title): Izzi Dame vs. Layla Diggs vs. Lizzy Rain vs. Thea Hail

* NXT Women’s Championship: Kendal Grey (c) vs. Nattie (w/ Nikkita Lyons & Karmen Petrovic)

* Niko Vance vs. Shiloh Hill

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT Results.